Lake County Primary Election Results and Other Illinois Primary News

(Springfield, IL) Statewide races are all set for November after the Tuesday night primary in Illinois. For Governor, incumbent JB Pritzker will square off against Republican Darren Bailey. For the open Secretary of State spot it will be Democrat Alexi Giannoulias against Republican Dan Brady. The Attorney General’s race will pit Democrat Kwame Raoul against Republican Thomas DeVore. For Comptroller, Democrat incumbent Susana Mendoza will take on Republican Shannon Teresi, and for Treasurer Democrat Michael Frerichs will square off against Republican Tom Demmer. One other statewide race will pit incumbent Illinois US Senator Tammy Duckworth against Republican Kathy Salvi.

Lake County Wide races are also set up for November after the Tuesday primaries. In the race for Lake County Clerk, Anthony Vega will take on incumbent Republican Robin O’Connor. For Treasurer, incumbent Democrat Holly Kim will take on Paula McGuire. Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg shrugged off a Democratic primary opponent and will face Republican Mark Vice in November. Also during the primary, all three tax levy increases on the ballot passed including one in Gurnee’s Warren Township High School District. County Board races and other Lake County Election Results can be found by clicking here

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-29-22)