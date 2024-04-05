Lake County Sheriff K9 Dax Retires

Lake County, IL (WLIP)–The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has announced the retirement of K9 Dax.

Dax was injured recently while apprehending a suspect, experiencing temporary paralysis to his hindquarters.

After extensive physical therapy Dax recovered but is retiring from active duty.

Dax received numerous awards for his years of service stretching back almost a decade.

He also appeared on numerous media outlets.

The Sheriff’s department states that during Dax’s career with the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) he competed in several regional and national trials across the country.

Dax has earned numerous top finishes in the areas of tracking, article searches, narcotics, suspect searches, and protection.

Dax won six USPCA Regional Championships and earned two Tracking Exceptional Certifications.