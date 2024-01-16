Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Attacked During Well-Being Check

(Lake Zurich, IL) Charges are likely against a man who reportedly attacked a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy. The incident took place during a well-being check of residents on Sunday in the Lake Zurich area. The offender, only identified at this point as a 30-year-old male, was said to spark the confrontation by throwing a piece of wood at a female deputy, then punching her multiple times in the face. Other deputies were eventually able to subdue the suspect, and he was eventually hospitalized…where he made threats of self-harm, and was taken to a different hospital for further evaluation. The involved deputy was also hospitalized, treated and released.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-16-23)