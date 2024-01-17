Lake County Sheriff’s K9 Team Reports Successful 2023

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials say their K9 unit had a very successful 2023. Authorities say the K9’s were deployed 497 times during the year, locating 72 people who were either missing and endangered, or individuals fleeing a violent crime. They also helped to recover eight illegal weapons and scores of narcotics. Electronic detection K9 Tera, helped to locate 33 concealed electronic devices, resulting in the arrest of six people for sexually based offenses. The unit also held multiple demonstrations for the public. The K9 crew includes Axel, Boomer, Danno, Dax, Drako, Duke, Loki, Odin, Tera, Zeus.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-18-24)