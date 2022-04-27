Lake County Woman Arrested and Charged in Shooting of Chicago Man

(Round Lake, IL) Police in Round Lake have announced an arrest in a shooting that took place earlier in the week. Officials say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Haywood Drive after a 911 hang up call early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers found a Chicago man with a gunshot wound to the leg and transported him to the hospital. A woman, Chanel McClinton, reportedly shot the man while the pair were in a vehicle together. She was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. The 39-year-old is being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond, and is due back in court next Tuesday.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-27-22)