Lake County Woman Charged in Human Trafficking Case

(Highland Park, IL) A Highland Park woman is facing multiple charges, after being arrested for alleged human trafficking. A joint investigation involving the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group, Highland Park Police, Homeland Security and the Lake County State’s Attorney, led to the arrest of Gladys Ibanez Olea. Authorities say Olea arranged for 2 adults, a teen and a toddler to be smuggled into the US from Mexico in July of last year. She then allegedly made several promises for food, safety and shelter, but forced the adults and then teen to work and give her the money…the 34-year-old also reportedly kept food under lock and key. Olea now faces eight counts of trafficking in persons, and seven varying counts of involuntary servitude. Prosecutors say more charges could be added. The four victims were rescued from the situation and are said to be receiving services.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-14-24)