Large Police Presence on the Scene of Kenosha Death Investigation

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police are on the scene of a death investigation.

Officers were called to a home near the 3500 block of 50th Street just before 4:30 AM Wednesday.

The deceased is only being identified as an adult male. A large police presence remained at the scene Wednesday morning and residents and commuters are asked to use alternative routes around the area.

No further details are known.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance video from that area from that time to let investigators know. The police can be contacted at (262)-605-5203. Anonymous tips can be called in to (262) 656-7333.

Refer to case number 2019-11558.