Lawyers Seeks Accusers Criminal History

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The defense for a former Bradford High School Dean and Zion principal wants information on his accuser’s alleged criminal past.

42 year old Curtiss Tolefree is accused of having a sexual relationship with a former student while working at Bradford more than a decade ago.

In the criminal complaint in the case, the accuser apparently refers to prior criminal activity on her record as a reason she did not want to return to Kenosha. In a motion filed this week, Tolefree’s attorney requested any reports about those cases.

Tolefree is charged with three felonies in relation to the case. The two sides are said to be considering a plea deal to avoid a trial.