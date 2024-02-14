Listen: Mayor Antaramian on WLIP’s HQA

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The primary election to narrow the candidates for Kenosha’s next mayor is February 20th.

But the process to make sure that Kenosha’s first new mayor in 16 years has a smooth transition has been on-going for months.

Out-going Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that continuity from the current administration is a top priority.

To help with the continuity City Administrator John Morrissey will stay on until summer of 2025.

Mayor Antaramian says that a few more milestones remain before his term ends in April.

Antaramian is wrapping up his second stint as mayor having been in office for four terms between 1992 and 2008 and then being reelected for two more terms in 2016 and 2020.

You can listen to the full interview with the mayor here.