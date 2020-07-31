Local law Enforcement Split on mask Enforcement

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Local enforcement seems to be taking different positions when it comes to enforcement of Governor Tony Evers mask order set to go into effect Saturday. The Kenosha Police Department shared info on the order on Facebook indicating that they will enforce it.

During “Safer at Home” this spring Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said that it isn’t up to him to decide which laws he would enforce and which he will not. On the other hand, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine Journal Times that he will not enforce the new order.

The order imposes a possible $200 fine for those in violation however citizens are not encouraged to report people who are not wearing masks.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court in May tossed out an order from Evers’ health secretary closing most nonessential businesses. Republicans brought that lawsuit, however the make-up of the court will change this weekend when Justice Jill Karofsky takes her seat on the bench.