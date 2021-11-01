Mail Theft Investigation Underway in Antioch

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch are looking into a case of stolen mail. Antioch Police say back on October 29th a suspicious vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Woodland Drive. When officers arrived they arrested two people, and found hundreds of pieces of mail with personal information from residents in Lake and Kenosha Counties, as well as Rock County, Illinois. The suspects have not been named, nor have their charges been detailed. Antioch police say they have recruited the FBI and US Postal Service to assist them in an ongoing investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-1-21)