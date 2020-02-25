Man Allegedly Chokes Girlfriend; Crashes Car

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Charges have been filed against an Illinois man who is accused of choking his girlfriend and purposefully causing a car crash.

The crash happened Sunday night around 8:15 on I-94 in Kenosha County. 50 year old Hector Swanson was reportedly drunk when he is alleged to have choked his girlfriend who was driving.

Prosecutors say that Swanson then grabbed the wheel, jerking it so that the car crashed into a concrete barrier. Officers say he smelled of alcohol when he was arrested.

He was flown by Flight For Life but was later released from the hospital and sent to the Kenosha County Jail. The woman suffered bruising to her neck.

Swanson is due in court March 4th.