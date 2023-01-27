Man Arrested After High Speed Chase; Crash

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 31 year old man is charged after allegedly fleeing from police Wednesday morning.

The chase started just after 1 AM in Kenosha at 52nd Street and 30th Avenue and ended in Pleasant Prairie near Springbrook Road and Highway 165.

The chase between Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie officers and the suspect ensued on and off during the time as officers called off the chase more than once due to speeds reaching in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Once 31 year old Erik Paulson reportedly crashed his vehicle, officers apprehended him.

He faces felony fleeing and eluding an officer among other charges.

He was also cited for DUI.