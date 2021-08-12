Man Arrested by Lake County Law Enforcement That He Thought Was a 14-Year-Old Girl

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-12-21)

(Waukegan, IL) A McHenry County man is in the Lake County Jail, after reportedly trying to engage a minor in sexual activity. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Aaron Cornelius met what he thought was a 14-year-old girl on social media. The 36-year-old discussed meeting the teen, and a location in Warren Township was set up for August 9th. Cornelius then drove to the meeting spot, where he was met by the girl, who turned out to be undercover detectives. The Wonder Lake resident was arrested and is now facing charges of Indecent Solicitation of a Child and Traveling to Meet a Minor. Bond was set at 750-thousand-dollars, with a court date set for Friday.