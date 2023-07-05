Man Arrested; Charged After Shots Fired Incident

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A shots fired call and a possible attempt at suicide by police has led to charges being filed against a Kenosha man.

37 year old Florentino Cruz III was arrested on felony charges Thursday night after police responded to the 4700 block of 14th Avenue at 11:30 PM on multiple reports of gunfire.

One emergency call said that a suspect pointed a gun at another person.

Officers surrounded the multi-family home.

After a brief standoff Cruz exited the home and surrendered to officers.

Inside they found a gun, ammo, and an open bottle of liquor.

Several bullet casing were found outside.

He allegedly told officers that he had planned to point a BB gun at them so they would shoot him.

Cruz faces multiple charges including felony recklessly endangering safety.

He’s due in court on Thursday.