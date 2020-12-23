Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Officers During Domestic Call

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–One person was arrested after a domestic dispute in Pleasant Prairie. Police responded to a call Tuesday morning just before 10 Am to an apartment near 80th street and 57th Avenue.

After hearing shouts from an apartment, police attempted to make contact with the man and woman known to be inside. After they refused to let the officers in, they forced open the door in a move the department says was to ensure the woman’s safety.

Once inside a 37 year old man allegedly fought with the officers and was arrested. He had previously screamed at and threatened the officers while they were attempting to make initial contact. The man will face numerous charges including resisting arrest and threats to law enforcement.

The woman did not identify herself to officers.