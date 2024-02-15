Man Arrested for Bomb Threat at Special Education School, Pointing Gun at Someone in Green Oaks

(Waukegan, IL) A man from the western suburbs has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat against a Lake County School. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Markeese Guider is accused of calling in the threat to the Special Education District of Lake County’s Gages Lake School back on January 25th. Nothing suspicious was found during a search. The call was eventually traced to Guider, who was reportedly in a relationship with a district employee. The 27-year-old Maywood man was on parole for a previous armed carjacking, and wanted for pointing a gun at someone last November in Green Oaks. Guider was arrested on Valentine’s Day, and faces charges including transmitting a bomb threat, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon and more. Officials say a parole violation warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections has also been issued in the wake of the arrest.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-15-24)