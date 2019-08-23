Man Arrested For Shooting; Attempted Theft

RACINE, WI–A Racine man is charged after allegedly trying to steal another man’s cash winnings and then shooting him when he failed to do so.

31 year old Joseph Walker was arrested last week after witnesses videoed the altercation, which happened near the 1100 block of Center Street in broad daylight.

The criminal complaint states that police were called shortly before 4 PM on August 13th to find a 51 year old man who had been shot in the leg. The victim said that he had won 6-hundred dollars at a nearby business and that Walker allegedly tried to take it from him.

The victim was rescued by witnesses in a nearby minivan and the suspect fled. However the victim identified Walker from a photo lineup. Walker is in jail on $25,000 bond and is due in court next week.