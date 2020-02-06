Man Arrested in Catalytic Converter Thefts

Tim Vander Tuuk-WLIP News, reporting.

ZION, IL—Police in Zion have made an arrest in a recent series of catalytic converter thefts.

Over the last couple of weeks, the incidents have been occurring on vehicles in Zion, Gurnee, and Waukegan, as well as parts of unincorporated Lake County, and into Kenosha County.

On Tuesday night, Zion authorities took Joseph Grana of Waukegan into custody on a warrant out of Kenosha County…then connected him to the recent string of thefts.

The 32-year-old is now charged in Lake County with felony theft and criminal damage to property. Further charges are expected