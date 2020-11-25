Man Charged After Altercation Over Not Wearing A Mask

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A California man faces charges in Kenosha County for an alleged altercation at the Pleasant Prairie Costco Saturday.

33 year old Cameron Gunther allegedly threatened and even attempted to strike at least two store employees after being told he needed to wear a mask.

He also reportedly refused to leave the store but fled once police were called. According to police reports, officers caught up with Gunther at a nearby hotel where he was questioned and taken into custody.

He faces witness intimidation charges and disorderly conduct. He was apparently in town working for a local company. He is now due in court on the charges against him in January.