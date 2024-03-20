Man Charged With Pointing Gun at Officer

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—A man reportedly fleeing after a fight last weekend now is charged with pointing a gun at a police officer.

It happened just after midnight on Saturday.

Police reports say that 19 year old Jontrell White got out of a vehicle that had fled when police arrived at an establishment in the 4700 block of 8th Avenue.

Police had tracked the vehicle to the 23-hundred block of 52nd Street.

While allegedly attempted to flee when officers spotted him-at one point even attempting entry into a moving vehicle.

He was eventually apprehended a block away.

While officers chased him down White is alleged to have pointed a gun at one of them.

He was reportedly found with a weapon and marijuana.

He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.