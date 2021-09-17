Man Convicted of 2015 Gurnee Murder, Denied a New Trial

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-17-21)

(Gurnee, IL) A man who killed his estranged wife in Gurnee, will not be getting a new trial. The Second District Appellate Court of Illinois has ruled that David Brocksom was properly charged with first-degree murder in the September 2015 death of Beata Brocksom. The 49-year-old was found guilty in late 2018, and is currently serving a 90-year prison term. His lawyers argued unsuccessfully that Brocksom should have faced lesser charges because he didn’t meet the qualifiers for first-degree murder. Other accusations brought by the defense were also rejected by the Appellate Court.