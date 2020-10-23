Man Dead After Crash on I-94 Near State Line

(Wadsworth, IL) A man is dead after a crash near the state line. Illinois State Police say the incident took place early Thursday morning on southbound I-94 near Rosecrans Road.

A car believed to be stalled in the right lane, with its light off, was hit from behind by a semi with a trailer. The truck rolled over and both cars ended up in a ditch.

The driver of the car, a 34-year-old Chicago man was pronounced dead at the scene…the truck’s driver was unhurt. So far, no citations have been issued, but the crash remains under investigation.