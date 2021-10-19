Man Injured After Being Struck By Alleged Drunk Driver

SOMERS, WI (WLIP)–A UW Parkside student was injured after being struck by an alleged drunk driver on the school’s campus.

First responders were called to the area near the 9-hundred block of Wood Road in Somers on reports of an injured man laying in the road.

Further investigation revealed that the man had been out walking with his girlfriend around 2:10 Monday morning when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is identified as 23 year old Christian Gutierrez-Plazaola who reportedly admitted to officers that he had one beer shortly before the crash.

He also reportedly failed a field sobriety test. He’s charged with OWI causing injury among other charges.

He’s out of jail on bond.