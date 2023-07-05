Man Out on Parole for Gun Conviction, Arrested on Gun Charges in Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) A man is due in court this week after his arrest last week in Waukegan. Police say Hector Perez of Round Lake attempted to flee after officers witnessed a two-vehicle crash last Thursday. When eventually caught, the 21-year-old was found to be in possession of a pair of handguns. Officials say Perez had prior weapons convictions, and was actually on parole for one of them. He now faces charges of being an armed habitual criminal and other gun, and traffic related counts. Bond was set at 1-million-dollars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-5-23)