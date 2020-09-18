Man Sentenced to 60-Years for Waukegan Murder

Gavel

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars, for killing a woman over three years ago. Farid Rakin was found guilty earlier this year, in the June 2017 shooting death of Ciera Davis.

The two were said to be having an argument over infidelity when Davis began to ram Rakin’s empty vehicle with hers. The man responded by firing 7 bullets and killing the 24-year-old.

A Lake County Judge on Thursday (Sept 17) sentenced the 52-year-old to 60-years behind bars, but gave him credit for time already served.