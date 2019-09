Man Shoots Self At Zion Gun Range

(Zion, IL) An autopsy is expected on a Georgia man after he was killed at a Zion gun range.

The incident took place on Sunday morning, when the 49-year-old entered 5-Star Firearms along Sheridan Road, rented a gun, then allegedly turned it on himself.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.