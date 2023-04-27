Man Stabbed to Death in Wauconda, Investigation Ongoing

(Wauconda, IL) A suspicious death is being looked into in Wauconda. Police say they discovered a 72-year-old male in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on Wednesday afternoon at a residence in the 3-hundred block of Stillwater Court. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s live-in significant other was the 911 caller, and is said to be fully cooperating with authorities. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting Wauconda Police in the ongoing investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-27-23)