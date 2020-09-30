Man Wanted in Wisconsin Picked up on Charges in Lake County

(Lake Villa, IL) A man wanted on a warrant out of Wisconsin has been picked up in Lake County.

Sheriff’s officials say Casey Brown was arrested in the Lake Villa area on September 24th. The Kansasville man was wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Wisconsin. During his arrest, the 26-year-old picked up numerous new charges in Lake County including obstructing justice, being a fugitive from justice, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding, DUI, and several traffic offenses.

Brown is being held without bond in the Lake County Jail, he’s due in court today (Wednesday).