Mark Jensen Remains in Jail

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Pleasant Prairie man who is accused of killing his wife in 1998 remains in jail.

Mark Jensen was denied his request by a Kenosha judge to have his bond lowered. Jensen has been in jail for nearly 15 years on a 1-point-2 million dollar bond. Lawyers asked for it to be lowered to 3-hundred thousand.

Jensen is charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of Julie Jensen and was previously convicted of the crime in 2008 and sentenced to life in prison. The conviction was vacated because of Julie Jensen’s letter accusing her husband of killing her before her death being tossed from evidence.

A hearing in the case is set for next month.