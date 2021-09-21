Mayor Antaramian: Kenosha Needs More Job Diversity

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha needs more job diversity to keep young people from leaving the city to find work elsewhere. That’s according to Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, who told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that employment diversification is a priority.

He highlighted the need for manufacturing and R and D jobs. Antaramian also commented on the various on-going road construction projects around the city. He says progress is being made towards completion.

The mayor hinted that some in the community may be surprised by future development announcements.