Michael Bell Up’s Charity Donation Promise if Kenosha Releases Controversial Bullet

(Kenosha, WI) Michael Bell has upped the ante when it comes to having the bullet that killed his son 19 years ago released. Bell now pledges to donate 200-thousand dollars to Kenosha based charities if the bullet is released. Michael Bell Jr. was shot and killed in an altercation with police in 2004. The shooting was deemed justified by the police department. Bell told the Kenosha Common Council this week that he finds it suspicious that while other pieces of evidence from that night have been released, the bullet has not. Bell has been previously denied the release of the piece of evidence, which he says he wants for forensic evaluation. A lawsuit Bell filed with the city previously to have the bullet released was dismissed.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (2-7-24)