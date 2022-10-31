Mon AM QB: St Joe’s Advances; Central’s Season Ends on Demons’ Last Second FG

PADDOCK LAKE, WI (WLIP)–It was an Instant Classic Friday night as a back and forth high scoring game went down to the final seconds.

Burlington ended Westosha Central’s season on a last second field goal 44-42.

That came after the Falcons took their first lead since they led 7-0 in the first quarter on a two yard touchdown run by Nick Bunza giving Central a short-lived 42-41 lead.

The game featured 12 touchdowns-including three in the last minute before the half.

St Joseph Catholic Academy was up 28-0 by halftime and cruised to a 35-6 victory over Lancaster in Level two of the WIAA Playoffs.

The Lancers host Darlington at Ameche Field Friday night.

College FB…Carroll (Wis.) 59 – Carthage 14…The Firebirds conclude the road portion of their schedule next week playing at Augustana.