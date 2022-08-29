Mon. Headlines: Skydiver Killed; Racine Shootings; Gas Regulation Suspended After Fire

YORKVILLE (WLIP)–A skydiver was killed in an accident yesterday in Yorkville.

It happened at Skydive Midwest based at the Sylvania Airport.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department reports that witnesses say the 36 year old professional skydiver from Tennessee misjudged the angle of descent and landed in a pond.

He was removed immediately but he was unconscious and efforts to revive him failed. The man has not been identified.

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–Police are investigating a series of shootings that happened in Racine over the weekend.

The first was reported late Saturday night when a man came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Police learned that he suffered it in a shooting in the 4300 block of Washington Avenue.

Later in the night at least three people were injured in a separate shooting that happened in the 300block of Main Street.

Investigators later discovered that the shooting stemmed from a large disturbance inside of a bar that spilled out into the street.

Two men and a woman were shot and injured.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As police were working on the second shooting, yet another shots fired call was reported at 9th Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

Mt Pleasant Police responded to that scene and no injuries were reported.

No suspects are in custody but the investigations continue.

(AP)The Environmental Protection Agency has lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states-including Wisconsin-in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the emergency waiver was also granted Saturday for Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan.

In a letter to state officials, Regan said the agency determined the waiver is necessary “to minimize or prevent disruption of an adequate supply of gasoline to consumers.”

The waiver lifts a Clear Air Act requirement that lower-volatility gasoline be sold in the states during summer months to limit ozone pollution.

BP said its refinery in Indiana experienced an electrical fire Wednesday that led to at least a partial shutdown.