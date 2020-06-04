More Info: 5 People Shot in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Five people, including three juveniles, were shot at a beach in Racine as an argument escalated to gunfire. Police say all five, which also includes victims 18 and 20 years old, were taken to the hospital.

A witness tells The Journal Times the incident began with an argument between two people and the crowd around them encouraged the confrontation. She says one person pulled out a gun and started shooting. She says one girl who was walking at North Beach was shot in the arm.

The shooting happened about 7:20 p.m. when the beach was busy with people gathered for cookouts. No one is in custody.