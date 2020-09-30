More Info Sought on Fatal Kenosha Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—We have more information on the fatal shooting that happened in Kenosha over the weekend. 25 year old Deyonn Williams of Illinois was shot and killed near 49th street and 8th avenue around 1:40 Sunday morning.

According to police reports, about 30-40 people had gathered in that area and started to disperse when police arrived. Officers say that’s when shots were fired, apparently striking Williams.

He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Kenosha Police.