Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Identified

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The motorcyclist who died in a crash this week has been identified.

38 year old Gregory Roark died at the scene near 71st Street and Green Bay Road.

Police did not release any further details.

Scanner reports Wednesday indicated that a man suffered the fatal injuries around noon.

Kenosha Police closed the area to traffic while first responders worked to save the man.

Flight For Life was called but then canceled.

Reports also indicated that the SUV involved had heavy damage but that the driver was apparently ok and cooperating with authorities.