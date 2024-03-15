Multiple Injuries After Thursday Night Crash

Pleasant Prairie, WI (WLIP)–Several people were injured in a two vehicle crash that happened in Pleasant Prairie last night.

It happened at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway 165 just after 9 PM.

Police reports say a northbound vehicle tried to turn west onto 165 when it struck a southbound vehicle.

Three people, including the driver, were injured in the first vehicle.

One person was hurt in the second vehicle.

The injuries are not life threatening. T

he driver of the first vehicle-a 21 year old Beach Park man-was cited in the crash.