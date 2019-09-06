Murder Case Against Five Chicago Teens Continued

(Waukegan, IL) A preliminary hearing for 5 Chicago teens charged with murder in Lake County, has been continued.

Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim said the hearing that was supposed to take place Thursday, will now take place September 19th...giving officials more time to pour over hundreds of pages of police reports and other evidence.

The teens, ages 16 to 18, are all charged in the death of their 14-year-old colleague back on August 13th.

The group was allegedly trying to steal a vehicle in Old Mill Creek, and the owner of the property was said to open fire when the group reportedly advanced on him with a knife.

The 75-year-old shooter is not facing any charges.