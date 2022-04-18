Nearly Half Of Americans Feel They Pay Too Much In Taxes

With tax day upon us, three in four Americans expect to file on time by today’s (Monday) deadline, and most who file expect a refund from the federal government.

According to a new CBS News Poll, 47% said the amount they pay in taxes is “about right” while 45% said it was “more” than their fair share.

8% responded they feel like they pay “less” than their fair share.

The poll also showed that among those expecting a refund, 37% plan to use it to pay bills or debts, 31% will save or invest it, 18% will spend it on everyday items, and only 6% plan to use it for something fun.