New Abortion Bill Passes Wisconsin Assembly, Senate Fat Uncertain

(Madison, WI) (AP) Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly have passed a bill that would call for a binding statewide referendum to ban abortion after 14 weeks of pregnancy. Wisconsin law currently prohibits abortion after 20 weeks. The Assembly approved the bill Thursday on a 53-46 vote. The proposal now goes to the Republican-controlled state Senate, where it’s unclear whether it has enough support to pass. Gov. Tony Evers tweeted after the Assembly vote that he will veto the bill if it reaches him. But the proposal could galvanize the Republicans’ conservative base heading into the November elections.

Associated Press