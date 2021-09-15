New County Job Center Plans Unveiled

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board is expected to consider relocating the Job Center into the Sun Plaza on 52nd Street.

The retail center would be renovated and new facilities would be added on under a proposal revealed at a public meeting last night.

The project would cost $13-16 million and would be developed jointly between the county government and Bear Real Estate that currently owns the property. All the details still need to be worked out.

The current job center on south Sheridan Road would also be worked into the deal with details pending there as well. Any consideration by the County Board would happen later this fall.