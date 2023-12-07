No Arrests, No Answers a Week After a Woman’s Body was Found Dumped in Lake County

(Old Mill Creek, IL) It’s been just over a week since a murder victim was found on the side of the road in Lake County, and there are still more questions than answers. The body of Megan Lewis was discovered around last week Wednesday on the side of Hunt Club Road just south of Route 173. Sheriff’s officials say the 39-year-old Chicago woman was found partially covered by a garbage bag. Authorities also believe Lewis had been dumped on the side of the road several hours before being discovered. No arrests have been announced, and no possible motive has been released…the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-7-23)