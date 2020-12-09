No Word on When Blake Decision Will Be Made

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Despite rumors to the contrary, it seems that we’re still a ways away from a decision in the Jacob Blake case. Blake was shot and left paralyzed by a Kenosha Police officer in August.

In a statement this week to the Kenosha News, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely said that he would not comment on when a decision on whether or not he’ll charge officer Rustin Shesky will come.

The case is currently under review by use of force expert and former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray. Wray will offer an opinion on the case, but ultimately it will be Gravely’s call on any charges that could be filed.