North Chicago Man Convicted of Second-Degree Murder

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

(Waukegan, IL) A North Chicago man is facing prison time, after being convicted in a killing several years ago.

Undra Bailey was found guilty of second-degree murder in the October 2016 shooting death of John Collins. The two men were said to be drinking in an alley, when they got into an altercation that ended in the shooting.

Bailey now faces up to 20-years behind bars, but would be eligible for parole halfway through whatever is handed down. Sentencing for the 33-year-old is set for April 22.