KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Traffic on Highway 50 was snarled yesterday afternoon when a semi went off the road in the construction zone.

It happened around 3 PM near 75th Street and 60th Avenue.

Initial scanner reports indicated that the truck failed to negotiate a westbound turn in the narrowed construction lanes and went partially off the road.

The truck had to be towed away but no other vehicles were involved.