Officer Escapes Serious Injury After Car Collides With Squad

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP0–Pleasant Prairie Police are on the lookout for a vehicle that crashed into a squad vehicle over the weekend.

The department says that an officer narrowly escaped serious injury Sunday morning around 2 AM while exiting the squad for a traffic stop in the 117-thousand block of Sheridan Road in the village.

Police say that as the officer opened the squad driver’s side door a southbound white Dodge Charger with Illinois plates struck the squad car, nearly ripping the door from the frame.

The driver fled the scene and has not been found. Police remind motorists to move over to leave enough room for any pulled over emergency vehicle. If you have any information on this case, contact Pleasant Prairie Police.