Officials Warn About Recent String of Overdose Deaths

KENOSHA, WI—Kenosha County officials are raising concerns over a recent string of four overdose deaths in the county.

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said that the four deaths involved two men and two women. They happened beginning on March 22nd.

Hall said in a news release Friday that when there is an apparent uptick of suspected overdose deaths officials want to warn the public and remind them of resources the county offers.

There was 46 so called toxicity deaths last year, down from 57 the year before.

More information on county resources are available at kenoshacounty.org