One Arrested After Sat. High Speed Chase
By Peter Serzant, WLIP News
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is in custody after another high speed chase in western Kenosha County.
It happened Saturday morning around 8 AM in the Town of Wheatland.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that a deputy spotted a vehicle that fled from law enforcement in the town at the intersection of Highways 45 and K and initiated a traffic stop.
The driver-identified as David Matoska-allegedly fled and a chase ensued that reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
The deputy caught up with the suspect in the parking lot of a Bristol apartment building.
A person who had a protection order against the suspect reportedly lives there.
Matoska was arrested and faces charges of OWI, fleeing, recklessly endangering safety, and being armed with a firearm while intoxicated.