One Arrested, Other Sought in Luxury Car Theft From Waukesha Car Dealership

(Waukesha, WI) (AP) Police say a group of teenagers believed from the Chicago area broke into a luxury car dealership in Wisconsin and drove off with nine vehicles worth more than a half-million dollars. Sunday’s heist at a Jaguar-Land Rover dealership in Waukesha was captured on surveillance camera footage in the city about 19 miles west of Milwaukee. Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann says the suspects broke into the dealership early Sunday, found where its car keys were stored and then activated those key fobs to find the cars valued at more than $583,000 they then stole. A 17-year-old Chicago boy was arrested Sunday but police are still searching for the eight other suspects. Police have recovered six of the nine stolen vehicles.

Associated Press